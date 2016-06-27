June 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy's Popular Party did better than expected on its way to being the top vote-getter in national elections on Sunday, but Rajoy faces the same difficulty forming a government that he confronted after inconclusive elections last December. (on.wsj.com/293bnFG)

- Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said the country's military wrested full control of Fallujah from Islamic State, paving the way for an offensive to reclaim Mosul, the last major city controlled by the extremist group in Iraq. (on.wsj.com/293bpx6)

- Nissan Motor Co's South Korean unit has filed a lawsuit over the Korean government's claims that the Japanese automaker rigged emissions tests on its Qashqai diesel sport-utility vehicles. (on.wsj.com/293bvVH)

- Pressure abated on the UK to serve swift notice of its intention to leave the European Union after last week's referendum, as senior European policy makers suggested Britain should be allowed time to rethink the decision. (on.wsj.com/293bSzA)

- Amazon this week plans to announce it is adding dozens of new brands to its Dash buttons feature that enables shoppers to order consumer items by pressing a button. (on.wsj.com/28WqUmU)