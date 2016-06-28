June 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Prime Minister David Cameron, addressing Parliament for the first time since Britain's momentous decision to leave the European Union, sought to quash discussion about whether the vote would stand as markets remained volatile. on.wsj.com/28ZTXG5

- Ride-hailing startup Lyft Inc hired Qatalyst Partners LP, the boutique investment bank best known for helping tech companies find a buyer, WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/296UWZ1

- The Supreme Court closed its term with a sweeping affirmation of abortion rights, striking down parts of a Texas law that had caused clinics to close and dimming the hopes of anti-abortion forces for a wave of similar measures in other states. on.wsj.com/296Vqy1

- PepsiCo said it would reintroduce the aspartame-sweetened version of Diet Pepsi in U.S. stores in September, its latest attempt to halt the plunging diet cola sales. on.wsj.com/296VuxL

- The State Department intends to hold "informal, technical discussions" with the United Arab Emirates and Qatar next month about a dispute over Persian Gulf airlines' funding and access to the U.S. market, WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/296VKx6