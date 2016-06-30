June 30 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Big U.S. banks won permission from regulators Wednesday to
boost dividends and buybacks, offering investors some welcome
news after the sector got hammered when the UK voted last week
to exit the European Union. on.wsj.com/297hULR
- Puerto Rico has suffered a population slide that is
steeper and more financially disastrous than in any U.S. state
since the end of World War II. on.wsj.com/297hViL
- The death toll wrought by three suicide bombers at
Turkey's busiest airport rose Wednesday to 42 as the country
grappled with what its leaders called a suspected Islamic State
offensive that has pulled it deeper into the Middle East's
turmoil. on.wsj.com/297hVzo
- Airbnb Inc lined up investors for a new funding round and
an employee stock sale that will value the room-rental website
at up to $30 billion and help defer an initial public offering,
WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/297i9GP
- For years, the thousands of U.S. dealers selling General
Motors Co vehicles were saddled with large cars and
trucks when customers were looking for small vehicles. Now, as
U.S. auto sales climb to a record pace, many of these same
dealers say they are begging for pick-up trucks and
sport-utility vehicles. on.wsj.com/297icCk
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar Bengaluru)