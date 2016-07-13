July 13 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Tesla Motors Chief Executive Elon Musk has no plans to disable the company's Autopilot function in the wake of a May crash of a Model S electric car using the technology, and the auto maker instead plans to redouble efforts to educate customers on how the system works. on.wsj.com/29CRjqa

- Pokemon Go is giving millions of people their first taste of futuristic augmented-reality technology. It is also raising questions about whether the game's location and mapping features are luring players into danger. on.wsj.com/29CRyBL

- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is launching a so-called bug bounty program aimed at compensating hackers between $150 and $1,500 every time they uncover potential cyber security flaws in the vehicles and alert the company. on.wsj.com/29CRWQL

- Airbus Group SE slashed production of its A380 superjumbo jet in a retreat from one of its most ambitious projects after it said it would build just 12 A380 planes a year starting in 2018, down from the 27 it built last year. on.wsj.com/29CS1Uq

(Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)