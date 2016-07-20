July 20 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The Republican Party officially picked Donald Trump as its
presidential nominee, the most unconventional candidate in
modern times and a political novice who has repeatedly broken
with party orthodoxy and political protocol. on.wsj.com/2a7NpXq
- Twenty-First Century Fox Inc is negotiating the
exit of Fox News chief Roger Ailes following a sexual harassment
lawsuit filed by a former network anchor. on.wsj.com/2a7NxX9
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc, long the pre-eminent
trader and risk manager on Wall Street, detailed staff cuts
Tuesday that could have come from just about any Main Street
bank. on.wsj.com/2a7NVVq
- Unilever Plc, the European consumer products
giant behind Dove soaps and Axe body sprays, said late Tuesday
it was acquiring the Venice, California-based startup Dollar
Shave Club. Terms weren't disclosed, but people familiar with
the matter said Unilever is paying $1 billion in cash. on.wsj.com/2a7OoqA
- Volkswagen AG's emissions cheating spanned
more than a decade and stemmed from deliberate efforts by dozens
of employees to mislead regulators and consumers about
diesel-powered vehicles, according to a lawsuit alleging fresh
details. on.wsj.com/2a7Os9L
- Gawker Media founder and chief executive Nick Denton
appears to be headed for bankruptcy after a federal judge
declined to shield him from a legal battle with former wrestler
Hulk Hogan and his billionaire backer. on.wsj.com/2a7OAGz
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)