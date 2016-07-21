July 21 The following are the top stories in the
- Texas Senator Ted Cruz upstaged Republican vice
presidential nominee Mike Pence Wednesday night by refusing to
endorse Donald Trump for president, disrupting a night that was
supposed to be devoted to party unity. on.wsj.com/2acF2gg
- U.S. prosecutors have linked the prime minister of
Malaysia to hundreds of millions of dollars allegedly siphoned
from an economic development fund, and are seeking the seizure
of more than $1 billion of assets. on.wsj.com/2acFcEp
- A foreign-exchange executive of HSBC Holdings Plc
was arrested for allegedly front-running a $3.5 billion currency
trade for a client, in a deal that netted millions in profits
for the bank. on.wsj.com/2acEUNJ
- The custodians of the popular cryptocurrency platform
Ethereum implemented a controversial change to it Wednesday. The
change, called a "hard fork," essentially undoes the
transactions that allowed a June theft of $60 million worth of
the digital currency, thereby allowing the money to be returned
its rightful owner. on.wsj.com/2acFvis
- Kenneth Griffin's Citadel Llc hedge fund hired about 17
portfolio managers this week from fallen rival Visium Asset
Management, imperiling Visium's plan to sell its last remaining
part to another money manager. on.wsj.com/2acFhrB
- The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday signed off on
Anheuser Busch InBev SA's acquisition of rival
SABMiller Plc, removing one of the last major hurdles
standing in the way of a roughly $108 billion deal to create a
global beer giant. on.wsj.com/2acFOK8
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)