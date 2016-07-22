July 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Donald Trump ended his party's convention the way he started his campaign last summer: attacking the political establishment, playing to voters' fears of foreigners and crime, and making bold promises to fix America's ills. on.wsj.com/2afCr5j

- Roger Ailes has agreed to resign as Fox News Channel's chairman and chief executive following accusations of sexual harassment. He will be replaced by Twenty First Century Fox Inc Executive Chairman Rupert Murdoch. on.wsj.com/2afBSYS

- Goldman Sachs Group Inc soon will begin marketing a new corporate-buyout fund of between $5 billion and $8 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, its first such fund since the financial crisis. It is aiming for an initial close by the end of the year, the people said. on.wsj.com/2afCxJQ

- The man who killed 84 people in Nice on Bastille Day conspired with several others in an attack planned for many months, France's top anti-terror prosecutor said, reversing authorities' theory that he had only recently been radicalized. on.wsj.com/2afCSMJ

- JPMorgan Chase & Co is expected to pay around $200 million to settle federal investigations into whether it tried to win business by hiring the sons and daughters of powerful people in Asia, people familiar with the matter said. on.wsj.com/2afCA8x

- Liberty Media Corp Chief Executive Greg Maffei floated an offer to internet radio company Pandora Media Inc for roughly $15 a share, but Pandora's board rebuffed the advance, people familiar with the matter said. on.wsj.com/2afDmT8 (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)