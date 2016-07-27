July 27 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Two followers of Islamic State killed a priest while he
was celebrating Roman Catholic Mass Tuesday, the first time a
church has been attacked amid a wave of terrorist violence
rocking Western Europe. on.wsj.com/2atIyCE
- Anheuser-Busch InBev raised its offer for
SABMiller Plc in their proposed $100 billion-plus beer
megamerger, trying to assuage concerns over the valuation of the
deal after the British pound's steep descent. on.wsj.com/2atqoRe
- Analog Devices Inc agreed to buy Linear Technology
Corp in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $14.8 billion,
uniting two venerable names in a lucrative subset of the
semiconductor industry. on.wsj.com/2abXobf
- A key supplier of semi-autonomous car technology ended a
supply agreement with Tesla Motors Inc following a
high-profile traffic fatality in May involving one of the
Silicon Valley company's electric vehicles. Mobileye NV
said it would no longer provide its computer chips and
algorithms to Tesla after a contract ends due to disagreements
about how the technology was deployed. Mobileye provides core
technology for Tesla's Autopilot system, which allows cars to
drive themselves in limited conditions. on.wsj.com/2ab8uNI
- Qualcomm Inc will pay $19.5 million to settle
claims that women at the chip maker receive lower pay and fewer
chances for promotion than men, according to papers filed
Tuesday in a San Diego federal court. on.wsj.com/2ashOBg
- LG Display Co Ltd, one of the world's biggest
makers of display panels used in smartphones and televisions,
said it would invest 1.99 trillion won ($1.75 billion) to
produce flexible organic light-emitting diode, or OLED, displays
for use in mobile phones. on.wsj.com/2aamrBR
($1 = 1,133.9700 won)
