July 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Two followers of Islamic State killed a priest while he was celebrating Roman Catholic Mass Tuesday, the first time a church has been attacked amid a wave of terrorist violence rocking Western Europe. on.wsj.com/2atIyCE

- Anheuser-Busch InBev raised its offer for SABMiller Plc in their proposed $100 billion-plus beer megamerger, trying to assuage concerns over the valuation of the deal after the British pound's steep descent. on.wsj.com/2atqoRe

- Analog Devices Inc agreed to buy Linear Technology Corp in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $14.8 billion, uniting two venerable names in a lucrative subset of the semiconductor industry. on.wsj.com/2abXobf

- A key supplier of semi-autonomous car technology ended a supply agreement with Tesla Motors Inc following a high-profile traffic fatality in May involving one of the Silicon Valley company's electric vehicles. Mobileye NV said it would no longer provide its computer chips and algorithms to Tesla after a contract ends due to disagreements about how the technology was deployed. Mobileye provides core technology for Tesla's Autopilot system, which allows cars to drive themselves in limited conditions. on.wsj.com/2ab8uNI

- Qualcomm Inc will pay $19.5 million to settle claims that women at the chip maker receive lower pay and fewer chances for promotion than men, according to papers filed Tuesday in a San Diego federal court. on.wsj.com/2ashOBg

- LG Display Co Ltd, one of the world's biggest makers of display panels used in smartphones and televisions, said it would invest 1.99 trillion won ($1.75 billion) to produce flexible organic light-emitting diode, or OLED, displays for use in mobile phones. on.wsj.com/2aamrBR

($1 = 1,133.9700 won) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)