BRIEF-Navigator contemplating new senior unsecured bond issue
Oct 13 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Samsung Electronics Co cut its preliminary third-quarter earnings guidance figures on Wednesday, a day after announcing that it would permanently discontinue its troubled Galaxy Note 7 smartphone. on.wsj.com/2d8JcWT
- Tesco PLC, Britain's largest grocer, pulled products made by Unilever PLC from its online shopping site because of a dispute over pricing in the wake of the pound's sharp descent, according to a person familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2d8JkWn
- Toyota Motor Corp disclosed talks with Suzuki Motor Corp about an alliance to share the burden of developing self-driving cars and low-cost vehicles, a step the two auto makers said was needed to survive "unprecedented" change. on.wsj.com/2d8IIAa
- The South Korean bankruptcy court handling Hanjin Shipping Co's insolvency proceedings said Thursday it plans to dispose of the firm's sales and marketing network for its Asia-U.S. route, in an effort to raise funds and help rehabilitate the indebted company. on.wsj.com/2d8JDkl
- Ericsson AB, one of the world's largest makers of telecom equipment, capped a series of management-shakeup and job-cut announcements with a profit warning that sent its share price tumbling and laid bare how the rise of Asian rivals has wounded Western suppliers. on.wsj.com/2d8IAAP
- Wells Fargo & Co Chairman and Chief Executive John Stumpf, under fire for the bank's sales-tactics scandal and his own handling of its fallout, is stepping down from both roles, effective immediately, the bank said. on.wsj.com/2d8JHjI
- Amazon.com Inc said it plans to start a new music streaming service that - like at least half a dozen competitors - offers on-demand, unlimited access to tens of millions of songs for a monthly fee. on.wsj.com/2d8ISYo
- The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries increased its production last month, the group said in a report on Wednesday. But the data for how much production rose conflicts with information provided by individual member countries, underscoring the challenges ahead as OPEC tries to complete a deal to cut production. on.wsj.com/2d8KFNb (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
* Has approached DHT Holdings with a non-binding proposal for a possible business combination where Frontline would acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of DHT in a stock-for-stock transaction at a ratio of 0.725 frontline shares for each DHT share