- A diverse coalition of Iraqi forces launched a
long-awaited offensive against Islamic State in Mosul, one of
the last major cities still controlled by the militant group. on.wsj.com/2dZIHjQ
- Hillary Clinton is consolidating a substantial lead over
Donald Trump less than a month before Election Day, picking up
support from women and swing voters as the Republican navigates
growing allegations of unwanted sexual contact, a new Wall
Street Journal/NBC News poll finds. on.wsj.com/2dZIhdb
- The batteries used in Samsung Electronics'
troubled Galaxy Note 7 were tested by a lab that belongs to the
South Korean electronics giant, a practice that sets it apart
from other smartphone manufacturers. on.wsj.com/2dZJZLF
- The Republican headquarters in Orange County, N.C., was
firebombed and sprayed with graffiti overnight, said local
officials in the town of Hillsborough. on.wsj.com/2dZJvoG
- More senior executives are slated to say they are leaving
McDonald's Corp this week as the burger giant reshapes
its leadership team in an apparent effort to revive sales. on.wsj.com/2dZLUzA
- Constellation Brands Inc is close to an agreement
to sell its Canadian wine business to Ontario Teachers' Pension
Plan in a deal valued at about 1 billion Canadian dollars ($760
million. on.wsj.com/2dZMldn
- A global pact to limit planet-warming emissions is likely
to force manufacturers of air conditioners and refrigerators to
consider passing the additional cost of alternative coolants to
consumers. on.wsj.com/2dZIXiJ
