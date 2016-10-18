Oct 18 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Netflix Inc blew through its forecast for subscriber additions in the September quarter, reassuring investors who were skittish about the streaming giant's growth trajectory and sending its shares soaring 20 percent in after-hours trading. on.wsj.com/2e3i5hM

- Caterpillar Inc Chairman and Chief Executive Doug Oberhelman will retire earlier than expected, leaving company veteran Jim Umpleby to battle a historic sales slump after ill-timed bets on China and mining equipment. on.wsj.com/2e3jftu

- Kurdish and Iraqi forces captured 17 villages around Mosul on Monday, Iraq's military said, but Islamic State slowed their advance with heavy mortar fire that signaled a potentially fierce battle for the militant group's last major stronghold in Iraq. on.wsj.com/2e3gAQL

- Visa Inc said Chief Executive Charles Scharf is resigning after advising the board that he can no longer spend enough time in San Francisco "to do the job effectively." on.wsj.com/2e3fvsc

- A State Department official in 2015 tried to keep the Federal Bureau of Investigation from marking a Hillary Clinton email as classified, according to documents that reveal the extent to which officials sought to reduce the number of messages judged to contain national secrets. on.wsj.com/2e3gtEO

- The Ecuadorean government declined late Monday to say whether it had cut off internet access to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, but said it would continue providing him asylum, as they have in their London embassy since 2012. on.wsj.com/2e3j0ig

- PepsiCo Inc is doubling down on its health push, announcing new targets Monday to reduce sugar, salt and fat in its beverages and snacks by 2025. on.wsj.com/2e3hY5I

- Egyptian businessman Naguib Sawiris said he is prepared to invest in troubled Brazilian telecom Oi SA, which filed the country's largest-ever bankruptcy protection request earlier this year, if a recovery plan his team is working on with a group of the firm's major bondholders is accepted by creditors and shareholders. on.wsj.com/2e3h0GP (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)