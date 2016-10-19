Oct 19 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Months before Salesforce.com Inc considered buying
Twitter Inc, the company was looking at more than a
dozen acquisition targets that didn't include the social media
giant, according to an internal presentation for its board
members. on.wsj.com/2dpv7Qo
- Ecuador's decision to pull the plug on Julian Assange's
internet connection has highlighted the isolation of WikiLeaks,
the organization he founded to expose the inner workings of
governments and other powerful institutions. on.wsj.com/2efOui6
- U.S. labor unions are plowing money into the 2016
elections at an unprecedented rate, largely in an effort to help
elect Hillary Clinton and give Democrats a majority in the
Senate. on.wsj.com/2ejis31
- Representatives of Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio
contacted the Justice Department in July immediately after the
government alleged some money embezzled from a Malaysian
government fund financed his film "The Wolf of Wall Street," his
spokesman said Tuesday. on.wsj.com/2ejiPui
- Wells Fargo & Co. on Tuesday delayed selling a
10-year bond after S&P Global Ratings revised the outlook on its
credit rating to negative from stable, a person familiar with
the matter said. on.wsj.com/2ejiZlz
- The third and final presidential debate Wednesday presents
Republican nominee Donald Trump with a last chance to address
tens of millions of voters and recast a race in which polls show
his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, is pulling away. on.wsj.com/2ejkS1N
- Private-equity firm Metropoulos & Co, which brought
Hostess Brands out of liquidation three years ago, is the first
outside investor in Utz Quality Foods Inc which makes several
brands of potato chips, pretzels and cheese snacks. on.wsj.com/2ejhQue
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)