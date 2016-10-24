Oct 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- AT&T Inc's blockbuster $85.4 billion deal to buy Time Warner Inc promises to reshape the media landscape-if the companies can navigate a series of obstacles, including possible opposition from U.S. antitrust authorities and objections by lawmakers and media and telecom rivals. on.wsj.com/2dNs87N

- Thirteen people were killed and 31 injured early Sunday morning when a bus returning to Los Angeles from a casino trip slammed into the back of a semitrailer truck on a highway near Palm Springs, California. on.wsj.com/2ewlxzM

- South Korea's Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said Monday it plans to close its European operations, in the latest sign that the troubled company is heading toward liquidation. Hanjin, South Korea's largest shipping company, has applied for court approval to close all 10 of its business operations in Europe, including its regional headquarters in Germany, according to a company spokeswoman. on.wsj.com/2elKEoy

- Rockwell Collins Inc agreed to pay $6.4 billion to buy B/E Aerospace Inc in a deal that would unite two of the biggest suppliers to airlines and plane makers. The proposed deal, confirmed by the companies on Sunday, continues the consolidation of the aerospace industry over the past two years as suppliers adjust to pressures from Airbus Group SE and Boeing Co to cut costs. on.wsj.com/2euFIhu

