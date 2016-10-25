Oct 25 The following are the top stories in the
- AT&T Inc's $85.4 billion deal to buy Time Warner Inc
sails toward two cresting waves of opposition: resurgent
antitrust enforcement in Washington and politicians fired by a
new bipartisan populist rage. on.wsj.com/2f26v6h
- Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is pushing the
company to shed its not-invented-here approach and learn where
it can improve. on.wsj.com/2eG9XQL
- TD Ameritrade agreed to acquire Scottrade
Financial Services for $4 billion in a deal that merges two
online discount brokerages facing pressures from declining
trading volumes and shifts in technology. on.wsj.com/2f8xE6L
- Federal Reserve officials, wary of raising short-term
interest rates amid the uncertainty surrounding the U.S.
presidential election, are likely to stand pat at their November
policy meeting and remain focused on lifting them in December. on.wsj.com/2eE5qz0
- Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane was
sentenced Monday to 10 to 23 months in prison, in a rebuke for
the state's former top prosecutor following her recent
conviction for engaging in a political payback scheme. on.wsj.com/2dETlGm
- Genworth Financial Inc's proposed buyout by a
Chinese conglomerate drew skepticism in the market that the deal
would get done, even as some state regulators are privately
embracing the possible acquisition. on.wsj.com/2f2L2dc
- Melinda Gates says she is concerned about the fact that
more than a billion women in the developing world don't have
access to cellphones. on.wsj.com/2e5Y6K4
- Militants stormed a police academy in southwestern
Pakistan late Monday, killing at least 59 and injuring more than
100, government officials said. on.wsj.com/2ezUvYh
- Belgium said it would not support a trade deal between the
European Union and Canada after one of its regions continued to
block the pact, dashing hopes of signing the accord later this
week. on.wsj.com/2ezX6Br
- The Venezuelan government and the leading opposition
alliance said they would meet to resolve the country's deep
economic and political crisis. on.wsj.com/2ezX8co
