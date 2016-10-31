Oct 31 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- As federal agents prepare to scour roughly 650,000 emails
discovered on a laptop for possible links to Hillary Clinton's
private server, the case lays bare tensions within the FBI and
the Justice Department over how to investigate the Democratic
nominee. on.wsj.com/2ftZLO7
- The roughly $30 billion deal between General Electric Co
and Baker Hughes Inc, expected to be announced on
Monday, would create an energy powerhouse, giving General
Electric a cost-effective way to play any recovery in the
industry. on.wsj.com/2fuU2HL
- A disc inside the Boeing 767's engine violently broke
apart, touching off a wide-ranging probe into certain General
Electric Co engines. on.wsj.com/2f7BCZb
- Negotiators for the Vatican and Beijing reached a
compromise on who selects Catholic bishops in China, said people
familiar with the matter, potentially marking a major step
toward ending six decades of estrangement. on.wsj.com/2eoptz5
- Australia and New Zealand Banking Group is
shifting its focus in Asia to its institutional banking
operations with a deal to sell its retail and wealth businesses
in the region to Singapore's DBS Group Holdings Ltd. on.wsj.com/2eSDdTl
- Pakistan's government vowed to prevent an opposition
political protest planned for next week, amid tension between
the administration of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the
country's powerful military. on.wsj.com/2f1GtNb
- Airstrikes carried out by a Saudi-led military coalition
killed at least 60 people at a security complex in Yemen that
housed prisoners and staff, the country's Houthi rebels said. on.wsj.com/2ftf9tY
(Compiled by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)