- With polls showing a tightening in the presidential race, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are moving advertising dollars and fine-tuning their closing arguments during the final week of one of the most unpredictable elections in modern history. on.wsj.com/2fcny2e

- An explosion and fire at a pipeline that delivers about one-third of the gasoline used on the East Coast is expected to raise prices at the pump and shows the fragility of a delivery system that is relied upon by tens of millions of people. on.wsj.com/2fcotQs

- Federal Reserve officials are likely to leave short-term interest rates unchanged when they meet Tuesday and Wednesday, just a week before the U.S. presidential election, and indicate they remain on track to raise them in December. on.wsj.com/2fcnj7j

- AT&T Inc's practice of exempting its streaming video services from data-usage caps is rankling competitors and shaping up as a major issue for regulators set to weigh the telecom giant's proposed $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner Inc. on.wsj.com/2fcs0hB

- Iraqi security forces entered Mosul on Tuesday, with the crackle of gunfire in densely populated neighborhoods signaling a dangerous new stage of urban combat for control of the Islamic State-held city. on.wsj.com/2fckYcK

- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. is in advanced talks to sell a big stomach-drug business to Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. for about $10 billion, a move seen easing pressure on Valeant over its hefty debt load. on.wsj.com/2fcoGmI

- A management shake-up is hitting Wal-Mart Stores Inc's e-commerce operations as Jet.com founder Marc Lore takes the helm, a sign the online entrepreneur is moving swiftly to put his stamp on the giant retailer. on.wsj.com/2fcqXOP

- Herbalife Ltd. Chief Executive Michael Johnson will step down next year to become executive chairman of the embattled nutritional-products maker. on.wsj.com/2fcnvmX

- The hackers believed responsible for breaking into computers at the Democratic National Committee have exploited previously undisclosed flaws in Microsoft Corp's Windows operating system and Adobe Systems Inc's Flash software, Microsoft said Tuesday. on.wsj.com/2fcjHlQ

- SolarCity Corp would add more than $500 million in cash to Tesla Motors Inc's balance sheet during the next three years if the two companies were to merge, the auto maker said. on.wsj.com/2fcsrIL