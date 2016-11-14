Nov 14 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- President-elect Donald Trump named Republican National
Committee Chairman Reince Priebus as his chief of staff, a
selection that suggests the Republican is interested in a more
conventional approach to governing after his insurgent campaign.
on.wsj.com/2f6vPnb
- Central-bank moves are pulling down returns for
government-run funds, making it difficult to meet mounting
obligations to workers and retirees. Low rates are exacerbating
existing cash problems. on.wsj.com/2eRYtHR
- The presidency of Donald Trump is poised to usher in a new
era for the U.S. economy that forecasters say could boost
economic growth, bring higher interest rates and inflation, and
a new set of potential risks including international trade wars.
on.wsj.com/2ev9GCP
- Iraqi troops pushed deeper into the country's second
largest city on Sunday, securing densely populated areas as
commanders said Islamic State resistance began to buckle. on.wsj.com/2foY7wa
- As the battle for control of the $40 billion media empire
spanning Viacom Inc and CBS Corp was escalating
over the summer, the 30-year-old grandson of controlling
shareholder Sumner Redstone secretly reached out to Viacom's
embattled chief executive, Philippe Dauman, to begin settlement
talks. on.wsj.com/2fNSXXq
- Orange County, Southern California's cradle of
conservatism, voted for Hillary Clinton, the first time the
county supported a Democratic presidential candidate since 1936
and signaling the state is now a political outlier. on.wsj.com/2fofE7R
- The fund that manages Alaska's oil royalties made $300
million with a bet on rental homes, part of a drive to diversify
investments that has helped offset the blow to revenue caused by
the falling price of crude. on.wsj.com/2fQmbqk
- Shareholders are set to vote Tuesday on a $1.2 billion
deal for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc to acquire
Carmike Cinemas Inc. If that is cleared, and combined
with AMC's $650 million purchase of Europe's Odeon & UCI
Cinemas, AMC's theatrical footprint would expand to about 900
locations, from about 388. on.wsj.com/2fp2kjj
- Volkswagen AG and its Audi AG luxury
unit on Saturday confirmed that U.S. and European investigators
are looking into fresh irregularities related to carbon dioxide
emissions levels in certain Audi automatic-transmission
vehicles. on.wsj.com/2fMpEVa
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)