Nov 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President-elect Donald Trump named Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus as his chief of staff, a selection that suggests the Republican is interested in a more conventional approach to governing after his insurgent campaign. on.wsj.com/2f6vPnb

- Central-bank moves are pulling down returns for government-run funds, making it difficult to meet mounting obligations to workers and retirees. Low rates are exacerbating existing cash problems. on.wsj.com/2eRYtHR

- The presidency of Donald Trump is poised to usher in a new era for the U.S. economy that forecasters say could boost economic growth, bring higher interest rates and inflation, and a new set of potential risks including international trade wars. on.wsj.com/2ev9GCP

- Iraqi troops pushed deeper into the country's second largest city on Sunday, securing densely populated areas as commanders said Islamic State resistance began to buckle. on.wsj.com/2foY7wa

- As the battle for control of the $40 billion media empire spanning Viacom Inc and CBS Corp was escalating over the summer, the 30-year-old grandson of controlling shareholder Sumner Redstone secretly reached out to Viacom's embattled chief executive, Philippe Dauman, to begin settlement talks. on.wsj.com/2fNSXXq

- Orange County, Southern California's cradle of conservatism, voted for Hillary Clinton, the first time the county supported a Democratic presidential candidate since 1936 and signaling the state is now a political outlier. on.wsj.com/2fofE7R

- The fund that manages Alaska's oil royalties made $300 million with a bet on rental homes, part of a drive to diversify investments that has helped offset the blow to revenue caused by the falling price of crude. on.wsj.com/2fQmbqk

- Shareholders are set to vote Tuesday on a $1.2 billion deal for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc to acquire Carmike Cinemas Inc. If that is cleared, and combined with AMC's $650 million purchase of Europe's Odeon & UCI Cinemas, AMC's theatrical footprint would expand to about 900 locations, from about 388. on.wsj.com/2fp2kjj

- Volkswagen AG and its Audi AG luxury unit on Saturday confirmed that U.S. and European investigators are looking into fresh irregularities related to carbon dioxide emissions levels in certain Audi automatic-transmission vehicles. on.wsj.com/2fMpEVa (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)