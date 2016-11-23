Arthur Sadoun to take over as CEO of ad firm Publicis Groupe
Jan 26 Arthur Sadoun will take over as chief executive of advertising company Publicis Groupe SA from longtime CEO Maurice Levy on June 1, the company said on Thursday.
Nov 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Donald Trump indicated that he was unlikely to disentangle himself from his business empire as fully as he previously suggested, raising questions about potential conflicts of interest while president. on.wsj.com/2fDEkpZ
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 19000 for the first time, extending a stretch of milestones for major U.S. stock indexes. on.wsj.com/2gdNXiR
- A handful of doctors, many with close ties to John Kapoor's Insys Therapeutics, are responsible for outsize levels of prescriptions for Subsys, a form of the opioid fentanyl. Officials in more than 15 jurisdictions are investigating Insys' business practices. on.wsj.com/2gismTL
- As department stores gear up for the holiday shopping frenzy that unofficially gets underway this week, behind the scenes they have been locked in a battle with some big-name suppliers over rampant discounting. on.wsj.com/2gGBmGg
- President-elect Donald Trump is leaning toward asking former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney to be his secretary of state, according to people familiar with the deliberations. on.wsj.com/2fCFDFI
- Former Credit Suisse Group AG Chief Executive Brady Dougan plans to launch a merchant bank in early 2017 and has lined up a $3 billion investment to seed the venture, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2f49ydK
- China is moving swiftly to capitalize in Asia on the apparent collapse of a landmark U.S.-backed Pacific trade agreement, saying it hopes now to conclude its own Asia-wide trade pact in a step to broaden its influence as priorities shift under a new administration in Washington. on.wsj.com/2gFYtkk (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)
DETROIT, Jan 26 Ford Motor Co on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss, citing an accounting change to pensions and costs for abandoning a factory in Mexico, which President Donald Trump had attacked on the road the White House.
* Dow up 0.14 pct, S&P 500 down 0.07 pct, Nasdaq up 0.02 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)