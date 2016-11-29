Nov 29 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Theranos Inc received much of its funding from high-profile private investors who weren't part of the ecosystem that typically backs startups and could see their stakes wiped out by the blood-testing company's regulatory and technological troubles, people familiar with the matter said. on.wsj.com/2fKs7CB

- The real-estate company controlled by Jared Kushner, Donald Trump's son-in-law, has hundreds of millions of dollars in loans from domestic and foreign banks. Those and other financing arrangements could draw fresh conflict-of-interest scrutiny even if he is an unpaid adviser to the president-elect. on.wsj.com/2fKow7e

- At least 11 people were injured Monday at Ohio State University after a student allegedly jumped a curb in a motor vehicle, then slashed pedestrians with a butcher knife before he was shot and killed. on.wsj.com/2ft72OB

- To prepare for the flood of holiday orders just under way, Amazon.com has been using technology ranging from touch screens to robots to shrink the time it takes to train new hires at its warehouses to as little as two days. on.wsj.com/2frIS6I

- President-elect Donald Trump has chosen House Budget Committee Chairman Tom Price as his nominee for secretary of the Health and Human Services Department, according to a transition team adviser, putting the six-term congressman in charge of the sprawling agency that will likely dismantle Democrats' 2010 health-care overhaul. on.wsj.com/2fZhXvq

- Beijing wants to give every citizen a score based on behavior such as spending habits, turnstile violations and filial piety, which can blacklist citizens from loans, jobs, air travel. on.wsj.com/2gz8PkN

- Crude-oil futures fell in Asia due to growing doubts that the world's biggest oil producers would reach a deal to cut global output. on.wsj.com/2grbaLt

- Time Inc rejected two overtures from Edgar Bronfman Jr. and Access Industries that offered at least $18 per share for the country's largest magazine publisher, according to people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2fGM8GU

- Activist investor Elliott Management Corp called for change at Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, a $34.6 billion IT-outsourcing firm whose growth prospects have been upended by the rise of cloud computing. on.wsj.com/2gaL5Tm

- People began lining up early Monday morning at Revolution Square here in the heart of the capital to say farewell to Fidel Castro, the all-powerful strongman who installed a Communist state that challenged the U.S. and shaped every facet of life for his compatriots. on.wsj.com/2ftNhWM

- American Airlines Group Inc and JetBlue Airways Corp on Monday launched the first scheduled flights between the U.S. and Havana in half a century, leading what is set to become a parade of U.S. carriers offering regular service to the Cuban capital. on.wsj.com/2gPfcRB