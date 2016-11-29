Nov 29 The following are the top stories in the
- Theranos Inc received much of its funding from
high-profile private investors who weren't part of the ecosystem
that typically backs startups and could see their stakes wiped
out by the blood-testing company's regulatory and technological
troubles, people familiar with the matter said. on.wsj.com/2fKs7CB
- The real-estate company controlled by Jared Kushner,
Donald Trump's son-in-law, has hundreds of millions of dollars
in loans from domestic and foreign banks. Those and other
financing arrangements could draw fresh conflict-of-interest
scrutiny even if he is an unpaid adviser to the president-elect.
on.wsj.com/2fKow7e
- At least 11 people were injured Monday at Ohio State
University after a student allegedly jumped a curb in a motor
vehicle, then slashed pedestrians with a butcher knife before he
was shot and killed. on.wsj.com/2ft72OB
- To prepare for the flood of holiday orders just under way,
Amazon.com has been using technology ranging from touch
screens to robots to shrink the time it takes to train new hires
at its warehouses to as little as two days. on.wsj.com/2frIS6I
- President-elect Donald Trump has chosen House Budget
Committee Chairman Tom Price as his nominee for secretary of the
Health and Human Services Department, according to a transition
team adviser, putting the six-term congressman in charge of the
sprawling agency that will likely dismantle Democrats' 2010
health-care overhaul. on.wsj.com/2fZhXvq
- Beijing wants to give every citizen a score based on
behavior such as spending habits, turnstile violations and
filial piety, which can blacklist citizens from loans, jobs, air
travel. on.wsj.com/2gz8PkN
- Crude-oil futures fell in Asia due to growing doubts that
the world's biggest oil producers would reach a deal to cut
global output. on.wsj.com/2grbaLt
- Time Inc rejected two overtures from Edgar
Bronfman Jr. and Access Industries that offered at least $18 per
share for the country's largest magazine publisher, according to
people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2fGM8GU
- Activist investor Elliott Management Corp called for
change at Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, a $34.6
billion IT-outsourcing firm whose growth prospects have been
upended by the rise of cloud computing. on.wsj.com/2gaL5Tm
- People began lining up early Monday morning at Revolution
Square here in the heart of the capital to say farewell to Fidel
Castro, the all-powerful strongman who installed a Communist
state that challenged the U.S. and shaped every facet of life
for his compatriots. on.wsj.com/2ftNhWM
- American Airlines Group Inc and JetBlue Airways
Corp on Monday launched the first scheduled flights
between the U.S. and Havana in half a century, leading what is
set to become a parade of U.S. carriers offering regular service
to the Cuban capital. on.wsj.com/2gPfcRB
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)