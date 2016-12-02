Dec 2 The following are the top stories in the
The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal.
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- President-elect Donald Trump has tapped retired Marine
Corps Gen. James Mattis to become secretary of defense-a choice
that requires Congress to pass a special law for the recently
retired military officer to take up the Pentagon's top post. on.wsj.com/2fM5XBp
- The worst bond rout in three years deepened Thursday,
hammering debt issued in emerging markets and many U.S. states
and cities, while sparing large companies the brunt of the
impact. on.wsj.com/2gGafqD
- Howard Schultz is stepping down as chief executive of
Starbucks Corp to lead an effort at the company to
build high-end coffee shops that will charge as much as $12 a
cup, his next attempt to revolutionize the way Americans consume
coffee. on.wsj.com/2h05yM1
- Vice President-elect Mike Pence said Thursday that the
incoming Trump administration is planning a burst of activity
that would take aim at the gridlock in Washington, pressing
forward with its goals to overhaul the tax code, health care and
immigration laws. on.wsj.com/2geJtoS
- Chief Executive of United Technologies Corp Greg
Hayes' pilgrimage to Trump Tower ended roughly two weeks of
intensive talks between representatives of Vice President-elect
Pence and United Technologies. Under the deal, the company will
get $7 million over 10 years to keep jobs in Indiana. on.wsj.com/2fW1UkA
- Investigators probing the missing billions at Malaysia's
1MDB state development fund believe two former officials of the
Abu Dhabi sovereign-wealth fund IPIC played a central role in
the alleged global fraud. on.wsj.com/2geJKYS
