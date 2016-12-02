Dec 2 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President-elect Donald Trump has tapped retired Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis to become secretary of defense-a choice that requires Congress to pass a special law for the recently retired military officer to take up the Pentagon's top post. on.wsj.com/2fM5XBp

- The worst bond rout in three years deepened Thursday, hammering debt issued in emerging markets and many U.S. states and cities, while sparing large companies the brunt of the impact. on.wsj.com/2gGafqD

- Howard Schultz is stepping down as chief executive of Starbucks Corp to lead an effort at the company to build high-end coffee shops that will charge as much as $12 a cup, his next attempt to revolutionize the way Americans consume coffee. on.wsj.com/2h05yM1

- Vice President-elect Mike Pence said Thursday that the incoming Trump administration is planning a burst of activity that would take aim at the gridlock in Washington, pressing forward with its goals to overhaul the tax code, health care and immigration laws. on.wsj.com/2geJtoS

- Chief Executive of United Technologies Corp Greg Hayes' pilgrimage to Trump Tower ended roughly two weeks of intensive talks between representatives of Vice President-elect Pence and United Technologies. Under the deal, the company will get $7 million over 10 years to keep jobs in Indiana. on.wsj.com/2fW1UkA

- Investigators probing the missing billions at Malaysia's 1MDB state development fund believe two former officials of the Abu Dhabi sovereign-wealth fund IPIC played a central role in the alleged global fraud. on.wsj.com/2geJKYS (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)