Dec 7 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President-elect Donald Trump, escalating his carrot-and-stick approach to the nation's manufacturing sector, on Tuesday called for canceling Boeing Co's work on a new version of Air Force One, asserting that the company was trying to rip off taxpayers. on.wsj.com/2h1NXjT

- More than 100 veterans will converge on Hawaii this week to mark the 75th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack, in what is being billed as the last big gathering of the survivors. on.wsj.com/2gggovQ

- The U.S. Supreme Court handed the government a significant win Tuesday in its pursuit of insider trading, ruling prosecutors in such cases don't always have to show that something valuable changed hands to prove a crime was committed. on.wsj.com/2he5CI7

- When Federal Reserve officials meet next week, agreeing to raise short-term interest rates will be the easy part. The trickier task could be debating the likely path of interest rates in the months and years ahead. on.wsj.com/2ghcd2Q

- President-elect Trump sold all of his stockholdings in June, a transition spokesman said, removing himself from positions in numerous U.S. companies. on.wsj.com/2h2uEHn

- The House of Representatives turned aside an attempt by conservative hard-liners to impeach IRS Commissioner John Koskinen for his handling of congressional investigations into the tax agency. on.wsj.com/2gj0ikS

- Blackstone's Jonathan Gray went on a home-buying spree after the foreclosure crisis. Four years and roughly 50,000 homes later, he will find out if his gambit pays off as Invitation Homes, the company formed to rent those homes, prepares to go public. on.wsj.com/2hdHncU (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)