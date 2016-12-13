Dec 13 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President-elect Donald Trump will name Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Rex Tillerson as his secretary of state, a transition official said. on.wsj.com/2hrXfG8

- Momentum to pursue investigations into alleged Russian hacking in the U.S. presidential election picked up steam Monday, with the Senate's top Republican joining Democrats, the White House and other GOP leaders in calls for a probe. on.wsj.com/2hrXh0I

- The Syrian regime has gained control of almost all of Aleppo, according to the government and an opposition monitoring group, as a proposal for the safe passage of all rebels from the city awaits approval from Russia, the regime's main military backer. on.wsj.com/2hrSHzE

- Donald Trump's attacks on F-35 fighter jet costs shed light on the ballooning expense and delays of big military programs, but experts say there are limits to what he will be able to do as president to fix them. on.wsj.com/2hrXuAZ

- Sumner Redstone's National Amusements is pulling its support for a merger of CBS and Viacom, which would have reunited the two media firms amid an increasingly challenging landscape. on.wsj.com/2hrUp3K

- Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates said he and other business leaders are launching a $1 billion clean-technology fund that will start investing next year in companies developing low-cost, low-carbon technologies. on.wsj.com/2hrWexS

- Aetna Inc executives on Monday jousted with Justice Department lawyers over the health insurer's reasons for sharply cutting its participation in Affordable Care Act exchanges, a potentially important issue in the antitrust trial over Aetna's proposed merger with Humana Inc. on.wsj.com/2hrXIIl

- Antony Jenkins, the former chief executive of Barclays, has joined the board of Blockchain, a London-based startup that provides services related to bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. on.wsj.com/2hrUjZV

- Blackstone is exploring a new infrastructure investing business at a time when more money than ever is being committed to funds that aim to invest in ports, pipelines and other public works. on.wsj.com/2hrVzMX

- Alphabet Inc's Google completed a deal with Cuba to place computer servers on the island to speed Google services there, a pact that officials hurried to complete before President Barack Obama leaves office next month. on.wsj.com/2hrTgct