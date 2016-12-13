Dec 13 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- President-elect Donald Trump will name Exxon Mobil
Chief Executive Rex Tillerson as his secretary of state, a
transition official said. on.wsj.com/2hrXfG8
- Momentum to pursue investigations into alleged Russian
hacking in the U.S. presidential election picked up steam
Monday, with the Senate's top Republican joining Democrats, the
White House and other GOP leaders in calls for a probe. on.wsj.com/2hrXh0I
- The Syrian regime has gained control of almost all of
Aleppo, according to the government and an opposition monitoring
group, as a proposal for the safe passage of all rebels from the
city awaits approval from Russia, the regime's main military
backer. on.wsj.com/2hrSHzE
- Donald Trump's attacks on F-35 fighter jet costs shed
light on the ballooning expense and delays of big military
programs, but experts say there are limits to what he will be
able to do as president to fix them. on.wsj.com/2hrXuAZ
- Sumner Redstone's National Amusements is pulling its
support for a merger of CBS and Viacom, which
would have reunited the two media firms amid an increasingly
challenging landscape. on.wsj.com/2hrUp3K
- Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates said he and other
business leaders are launching a $1 billion clean-technology
fund that will start investing next year in companies developing
low-cost, low-carbon technologies. on.wsj.com/2hrWexS
- Aetna Inc executives on Monday jousted with
Justice Department lawyers over the health insurer's reasons for
sharply cutting its participation in Affordable Care Act
exchanges, a potentially important issue in the antitrust trial
over Aetna's proposed merger with Humana Inc. on.wsj.com/2hrXIIl
- Antony Jenkins, the former chief executive of Barclays,
has joined the board of Blockchain, a London-based startup that
provides services related to bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. on.wsj.com/2hrUjZV
- Blackstone is exploring a new infrastructure
investing business at a time when more money than ever is being
committed to funds that aim to invest in ports, pipelines and
other public works. on.wsj.com/2hrVzMX
- Alphabet Inc's Google completed a deal with
Cuba to place computer servers on the island to speed Google
services there, a pact that officials hurried to complete before
President Barack Obama leaves office next month. on.wsj.com/2hrTgct
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)