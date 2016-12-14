Dec 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. President-elect Donald Trump pushed ahead with his controversial pick for secretary of state, Exxon Mobil Corp chief Rex Tillerson, setting up a likely battle with senators - including some Republicans - who have raised questions about his closeness to Russian leader. on.wsj.com/2hv13pY

- Goldman Sachs plans to elevate David Solomon and Harvey Schwartz to be top lieutenants to CEO Lloyd Blankfein, filling a void left by Gary Cohn, who is leaving the bank to join the Trump administration. on.wsj.com/2hv2TqQ

- U.S. regulators slapped Wells Fargo with new regulatory sanctions, saying the firm failed to address alleged "deficiencies" in a plan to manage its own bankruptcy without a taxpayer bailout. on.wsj.com/2hv6ENf

- Tens of thousands of civilians and the remaining rebels are preparing to evacuate opposition-held parts of the decimated city, sealing a major victory for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. on.wsj.com/2hv62ao

- An on-air reporter at a 21st Century Fox-owned local television station in New York is suing the company for hostile work environment and age and pregnancy discrimination. on.wsj.com/2hv6CVy

- Inspectors from the U.S., China and four other nations visited Areva SA 's Le Creusot Forge in central France earlier this month to examine the plant's quality controls and comb through its internal records. on.wsj.com/2hv9VvI

- U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has selected Montana Representative Ryan Zinke to lead the interior department, according to a transition official, tapping a freshman Republican congressman who, like the president-elect, is often at odds with environmentalists but has opposed efforts to sell federal lands to states. on.wsj.com/2hv4i0T

Oculus VR, the troubled virtual-reality company owned by Facebook Inc, is looking for a new head after revamping its structure. Oculus said it is creating two divisions - one focused on mobile, the other on PCs - and that CEO Brendan Iribe is stepping down to run the PC group. Jon Thomason, who joined Oculus this summer as its head of software, will run the new mobile VR group at Oculus.