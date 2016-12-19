UPDATE 1-Toshiba board to approve plans to split off chip business on Friday -source
* Move is part of measures to offset multi-billion dlr writedown
- Fresh signs emerged Sunday that President-elect Donald Trump could embrace the intelligence community's view that the Russians were behind a computer-hacking operation aimed at influencing the November election. A senior Trump aide said Trump could accept Russia's involvement if there is a unified presentation of evidence from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other agencies. on.wsj.com/2hKmBPP
- Iranian officials publicly hardened their resolve to proceed with a multibillion-dollar deal to buy dozens of Boeing Co jets, threatening to claw back any lost money if the deal is scuttled after the inauguration of Trump. on.wsj.com/2hKiAup
- Zsa Zsa Gabor, the jet-setting Hungarian actress and socialite who helped create a type of celebrity fame out of multiple marriages, conspicuous wealth and jaded wisdom about the glamorous life, has died. She was 99. on.wsj.com/2hKjrv5
- Walt Disney Co's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" hit blockbuster status with light speed at the box office this weekend, collecting an estimated $155 million in the U.S. and Canada. on.wsj.com/2hKmp2R
- Libya's National Oil has for now stopped the relaunch of production at oil fields in the country's west, Libyan officials said Sunday, after a militia threatened to block the petroleum from reaching the market. on.wsj.com/2hKduP1
- Ireland said the European Union overstepped its authority and misinterpreted Irish law when it ordered the country in August to recoup $13.59 billion in allegedly unpaid taxes from Apple. on.wsj.com/2hKhOxu
- Standard Industries on Sunday reached an agreement to acquire German roof maker Braas Monier Building Group SA after raising its offer in a deal that now values the sale at about $1.15 billion. on.wsj.com/2hKiS4t
- Canada-based insurer Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd has agreed to acquire Swiss peer Allied World Assurance Co in a $4.9 billion cash-and-share deal. on.wsj.com/2hKlpvy
TOKYO, Jan 24 Toshiba Corp's board will meet on Friday to approve plans to make its chip business a separate company and hopes to raise more than 200 billion yen ($1.8 billion) by selling a 20 percent stake in it, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.
DUESSELDORF, Germany, Jan 24 Germany's Federal Cartel Office said on Tuesday it had approved stake purchases in German digital mapping firm HERE by U.S. chip maker Intel and China's NavInfo.