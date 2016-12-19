Dec 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Fresh signs emerged Sunday that President-elect Donald Trump could embrace the intelligence community's view that the Russians were behind a computer-hacking operation aimed at influencing the November election. A senior Trump aide said Trump could accept Russia's involvement if there is a unified presentation of evidence from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other agencies. on.wsj.com/2hKmBPP

- Iranian officials publicly hardened their resolve to proceed with a multibillion-dollar deal to buy dozens of Boeing Co jets, threatening to claw back any lost money if the deal is scuttled after the inauguration of Trump. on.wsj.com/2hKiAup

- Zsa Zsa Gabor, the jet-setting Hungarian actress and socialite who helped create a type of celebrity fame out of multiple marriages, conspicuous wealth and jaded wisdom about the glamorous life, has died. She was 99. on.wsj.com/2hKjrv5

- Walt Disney Co's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" hit blockbuster status with light speed at the box office this weekend, collecting an estimated $155 million in the U.S. and Canada. on.wsj.com/2hKmp2R

- Libya's National Oil has for now stopped the relaunch of production at oil fields in the country's west, Libyan officials said Sunday, after a militia threatened to block the petroleum from reaching the market. on.wsj.com/2hKduP1

- Ireland said the European Union overstepped its authority and misinterpreted Irish law when it ordered the country in August to recoup $13.59 billion in allegedly unpaid taxes from Apple. on.wsj.com/2hKhOxu

- Standard Industries on Sunday reached an agreement to acquire German roof maker Braas Monier Building Group SA after raising its offer in a deal that now values the sale at about $1.15 billion. on.wsj.com/2hKiS4t

- Canada-based insurer Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd has agreed to acquire Swiss peer Allied World Assurance Co in a $4.9 billion cash-and-share deal. on.wsj.com/2hKlpvy

(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)