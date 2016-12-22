Dec 22 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Goldman Sachs courted 1Malaysia Development Bhd., or 1MDB, the Malaysian state fund now at the heart of global embezzlement probes, earning high fees for selling its bonds. U.S. Justice Department investigators are trying to determine if the bank had reason to suspect misuse of the money. on.wsj.com/2hJynfc

- Donald Trump selected billionaire investor Carl Icahn and Peter Navarro, a critic of trade with China, for his economic team, choices that could jolt Washington's approach to trade and regulation. on.wsj.com/2hJB8gp

- Navnoor Kang, a former portfolio manager of New York state's pension fund, steered $2.5 billion in business to two brokerage firms in exchange for bribes that included prostitutes, cocaine and concert tickets, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday. on.wsj.com/2hJpr9z

- Uber Technologies on Wednesday relented in a public battle with California regulators over self-driving cars, halting a test program in San Francisco after the state revoked the registration of the vehicles involved. on.wsj.com/2hJCeZE

- Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht signed the largest anti-corruption settlement in history with authorities on three continents, following an investigation that landed its chief executive and other powerful figures in prison. on.wsj.com/2hJyx6c

- Waymo, the recently renamed Google self-driving car project, is in talks to collaborate with Honda Motor Co , its second big auto partner. on.wsj.com/2hJDagJ

- Unionized pilots at Korean Air Lines went on strike Thursday for the first time in 11 years, disrupting some flights on the airline's major Asian and Middle Eastern routes. on.wsj.com/2hJyB5W

- Apple Inc and Nokia Corp filed competing lawsuits over intellectual property used in the iPhone and other Apple products. The suits, filed this week in the United States and Germany, mark the second time in the past seven years that the companies have squared off in a dispute over patents. In 2011, Apple settled a two-year patent case with Nokia and agreed to pay licensing royalties for use of some Nokia patents in iPhones. on.wsj.com/2hJthQ5

