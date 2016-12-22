Dec 22 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Goldman Sachs courted 1Malaysia Development Bhd.,
or 1MDB, the Malaysian state fund now at the heart of global
embezzlement probes, earning high fees for selling its bonds.
U.S. Justice Department investigators are trying to determine if
the bank had reason to suspect misuse of the money. on.wsj.com/2hJynfc
- Donald Trump selected billionaire investor Carl Icahn and
Peter Navarro, a critic of trade with China, for his economic
team, choices that could jolt Washington's approach to trade and
regulation. on.wsj.com/2hJB8gp
- Navnoor Kang, a former portfolio manager of New York
state's pension fund, steered $2.5 billion in business to two
brokerage firms in exchange for bribes that included
prostitutes, cocaine and concert tickets, federal prosecutors
said on Wednesday. on.wsj.com/2hJpr9z
- Uber Technologies on Wednesday relented in a
public battle with California regulators over self-driving cars,
halting a test program in San Francisco after the state revoked
the registration of the vehicles involved. on.wsj.com/2hJCeZE
- Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht signed
the largest anti-corruption settlement in history with
authorities on three continents, following an investigation that
landed its chief executive and other powerful figures in prison.
on.wsj.com/2hJyx6c
- Waymo, the recently renamed Google self-driving car
project, is in talks to collaborate with Honda Motor Co
, its second big auto partner. on.wsj.com/2hJDagJ
- Unionized pilots at Korean Air Lines went on strike
Thursday for the first time in 11 years, disrupting some flights
on the airline's major Asian and Middle Eastern routes. on.wsj.com/2hJyB5W
- Apple Inc and Nokia Corp filed
competing lawsuits over intellectual property used in the iPhone
and other Apple products. The suits, filed this week in the
United States and Germany, mark the second time in the past
seven years that the companies have squared off in a dispute
over patents. In 2011, Apple settled a two-year patent case with
Nokia and agreed to pay licensing royalties for use of some
Nokia patents in iPhones. on.wsj.com/2hJthQ5
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)