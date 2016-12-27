Dec 27 The following are the top stories in the
- Japanese electronics giant Toshiba Corp said it
would record another hefty write-down connected to its U.S.
nuclear business, clouding the company's plan for turning around
after an accounting scandal in 2015. on.wsj.com/2i9lB7G
- A strengthening dollar is re-emerging as a threat to U.S.
manufacturers by making their exports more expensive and their
foreign earnings less valuable. on.wsj.com/2i9bAr7
- Citing attorney-client privilege, U.S. law firms keep
secret the owners of money that moves into and out of their
pooled accounts, a money-laundering vulnerability that U.S.
prosecutors say was exploited in a multibillion-dollar fraud at
Malaysian state fund 1MDB. on.wsj.com/2i9ihK4
- Israel's settlement-building in disputed areas is
accompanied by an edging away from support for a Palestinian
state, thanks partly to domestic political rivalries-a trend
that helped spur a United Nations condemnation of the country
but also could limit the impact of that censure. on.wsj.com/2i9cbJs
- The nearly $1.4 trillion student-loan market is expected
to be far more hospitable to private lenders under a Donald
Trump administration than during the last eight years. on.wsj.com/2i9fSik
- The concentration of wealth among president-elect Donald
Trump's nominees is setting up an arduous and expensive Senate
confirmation process that could slow implementation of the White
House agenda. on.wsj.com/2i9bVdn
- Argentina's Finance Minister Alfonso Prat-Gay was forced
out of his post on Monday as the economy struggles to rebound a
year after President Mauricio Macri took office and introduced a
series of market-friendly reforms. on.wsj.com/2i9ipJu
