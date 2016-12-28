Dec 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Three Chinese traders earned more than $4 million in illegal profits after they hacked into the computer systems of prominent U.S. law firms and stole non-public information on mergers and acquisitions, U.S. prosecutors said. on.wsj.com/2hrE2Gl

- Airbus Group SE for the second time this year is cutting production plans for its flagship A380 superjumbo and now faces the prospect of losing money on the plane again already next year. on.wsj.com/2hrALXg

- BP Plc has agreed to buy the Australian fuels business of Woolworths Ltd for 1.79 billion Australian dollars ($1.29 billion), in the latest move by the British oil company to rebuild following the deadly Deepwater Horizon disaster. on.wsj.com/2hrCf3H

- Shopping malls across the United States were taking additional security precautions Tuesday following a string of disturbances the day after Christmas that resulted in minor injuries, evacuations and scores of arrests. on.wsj.com/2hrBLL8

- Volkswagen AG's financing arm has acquired a Canadian mobile payments company, the latest move by a carmaker investing heavily to compete in a mobility arms race that is heating up in the auto industry. on.wsj.com/2hrxbMM

- South Korea's antitrust watchdog fined Qualcomm Inc $852.9 million for alleged antitrust law violations as the U.S. chip maker faces global scrutiny over its patent-licensing business. on.wsj.com/2hrIjJL

- Panasonic Corp said it expects to invest more than 30 billion yen ($255.10 million) in a Buffalo, New York, plant that will make photovoltaic cells and modules for Tesla Motors Inc. on.wsj.com/2hrEgx1

($1 = 1.3887 Australian dollars) ($1 = 117.6000 yen) (Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)