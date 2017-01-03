Jan 3 The following are the top stories in the
- Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies Corp said it
plans to resume rocket launches on Jan. 8, using revised
operational practices developed in response to a fiery accident
that occurred during routine ground preparations last fall. on.wsj.com/2hLP5Mb
- Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motors
Corp are bracing for another challenging year after
missing their sales targets for a second straight year on
lackluster performances in China, the U.S. and other key
markets. on.wsj.com/2hM344u
- Twitter Inc's controversial China chief has
departed after only eight months, the latest executive to leave
amid a global reorganization. on.wsj.com/2hLW9bL
- Landlords of upscale properties across the U.S. are
bracing for rough conditions in 2017 that will likely force them
to slash rents and offer deep concessions as a glut of supply
brings a seven-year luxury-apartment boom to an end. on.wsj.com/2hLXCPb
- The Obama administration is finalizing a study that could
lead to restrictions on Chinese investment in the U.S.
semiconductor sector. on.wsj.com/2hM1Sye
- The "Star Wars" spinoff "Rogue One" led the box office for
the third straight week, taking in an estimated $64.3 million
during the New Year's weekend, according to studio estimates. on.wsj.com/2hLYp2C
