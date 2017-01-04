Jan 4 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Ford Motor Co scrapped a plan to build a $1.6 billion small-car factory in Mexico that Donald Trump had slammed, a move announced just hours after the President-elect knocked General Motors Co on Twitter for importing compact cars from Mexico to sell in the U.S. on.wsj.com/2hPy97k

- Exxon Mobil Corp has awarded former Chief Executive Rex Tillerson a $180 million retirement package as the company moves to break financial ties with President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for secretary of state. on.wsj.com/2hPI5xC

- Qualcomm Inc views its latest smartphone chip as a "connected device" chip, a bid to outdistance rivals such as Intel Corp in the burgeoning market for gadgets and equipment with computing and communications capabilities built in. on.wsj.com/2hPNBR1

- Tesla Motors Inc's fourth-quarter sales rose 27 percent - but not enough for the Silicon Valley auto maker to reach its goal of delivering at least 80,000 vehicles in 2016. on.wsj.com/2hPG70h

- Lawyers representing owners of tainted Volkswagen diesel-powered cars in Germany filed the first lawsuit seeking consumer compensation for damages from the car maker's diesel scandal in a test case that could turn up pressure on it to compensate millions of European customers. on.wsj.com/2hPGKqB

- Intel Corp is acquiring a 15 percent stake in Here International B.V. for an undisclosed sum, joining the digital mapmaker's core shareholders BMW AG, Daimler AG and Volkswagen AG's Audi unit in developing navigation technology for self-driving cars. on.wsj.com/2hPznQi

- Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly is leaving to join NBC News, taking on a variety of roles for the broadcast network after rising to prominence over the course of more than a dozen years at the cable news juggernaut. on.wsj.com/2hPG7xj

