Jan 5 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Apple Inc headlines a growing list of investors in SoftBank Group Corp's $100 billion technology fund, which is expected to include Foxconn Technology Group Ltd and the family office of Oracle Corp Chairman Larry Ellison, the Japanese telecommunications giant said Wednesday. on.wsj.com/2hUvJ5W

- Online retailing giant Amazon.com Inc plans to open its first New York City bookstore in Manhattan's Time Warner Center, the company said. on.wsj.com/2hUu1BE

- Macy's Inc said it will slash more than 10,000 jobs and detailed plans to close dozens of stores after another holiday season of weak sales, providing more evidence that department stores have lost their once-central place in American retailing. on.wsj.com/2hUzEzD

- Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc said that senior management pressured staff to get customers to order its flagship drug earlier than needed to meet financial targets. on.wsj.com/2hUqJOS

- U.S. light-vehicle sales hit a second consecutive annual high, aided by a fourth-quarter surge in demand that exceeded expectations and bolstered the outlook for an industry that has been a key engine for economic growth. on.wsj.com/2hUCtRu

- A former foreign-exchange trader at Barclays Plc pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiring to manipulate currency rates, the first individual publicly charged in an investigation over collusion at top global banks to move the rates. on.wsj.com/2hUD59B

- Apple Inc has removed the New York Times from its app store in China, following a request from Chinese authorities. on.wsj.com/2hUNwd5

- LG Electronics Inc is doubling down on its smartphone strategy by launching a new model after a turbulent year. on.wsj.com/2hUtVtH

- Ride-hailing service Lyft Inc more than doubled its quarterly ridership from a year before, a welcome boost as it seeks to keep apace with larger rival Uber Technologies Inc. on.wsj.com/2hUyowi

(Compiled by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)