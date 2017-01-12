Jan 12 The following are the top stories in the
- The third-general heir of South Korea's Samsung Group
, Lee Jae-Yong, is being questioned in relation to
suspected bribery, prosecutors said. on.wsj.com/2ifaJss
- A U.S. grand jury indicted six current and former
executives of Volkswagen AG for their alleged part
in the U.S. emissions fraud as the investigation shifts from
bringing the German car manufacturer to account to prosecuting
individual executives. on.wsj.com/2ifbHVn
- The Obama administration is expected to launch a formal
complaint against the Chinese government with the World Trade
Organization over aluminium subsidies, according to people
familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2ifdw4R
- Toyota Motor Corp Chief Executive Akio Toyoda met
with Vice President-elect Mike Pence in Washington, following
criticism from President-elect Donald Trump about the company's
Mexican production facilities. on.wsj.com/2if7Jw8
- The Canadian province of British Columbia said Wednesday
Kinder Morgan Inc could proceed with plans to expand its
Trans Mountain crude-oil pipeline, representing the final
regulatory hurdle for the multibillion-dollar project. on.wsj.com/2ifddqN
