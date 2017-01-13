Jan 13 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- U.S. regulators accused Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV of using software on its diesel-powered Jeeps Cherokees and Ram pickups that allowed them to spew illegal amounts of pollution into the air. on.wsj.com/2j6Ep87

- Automotive supplier Takata Corp is expected as soon as Friday to plead guilty to criminal wrongdoing and pay roughly $1 billion to resolve a U.S. Justice Department probe of the company's handling of rupture-prone air bags. on.wsj.com/2j6GBN2

- A federal judge on Thursday ruled that Oliver Schmidt, one of the six Volkswagen AG executives charged this week in the company's emissions-cheating scandal, will remain in custody without bond ahead of trial in Michigan. on.wsj.com/2j6OzWu

- Randall Stephenson, the chairman and chief executive of AT&T Inc visited Trump Tower on Thursday morning to meet with an incoming president who has expressed concerns about the company's proposed purchase of Time Warner Inc. on.wsj.com/2j6ECrW

- The Justice Department's inspector general has launched an investigation into how the head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and his deputy handled probes into Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. on.wsj.com/2j6B8pn

(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)