- President Barack Obama shortened Chelsea Manning's 35-year
prison sentence Tuesday, setting a May release for the former
Army intelligence analyst convicted of leaking government
secrets. on.wsj.com/2jvewBH
- As Donald Trump prepares to take the oath of office, a
growing share of Americans disapprove of how he has handled his
transition to the White House, a new Wall Street Journal/NBC
News poll finds. on.wsj.com/2jv969N
- The Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday sued Qualcomm Inc
alleging the semiconductor company engaged in unlawful
tactics to maintain a monopoly on a type of chip used in
cellphones. on.wsj.com/2jvgIsP
- Theranos failed a second major U.S. regulatory inspection
of its laboratory facilities, people familiar with the situation
said, a setback the Silicon Valley blood-testing firm hasn't
disclosed to investors or patients. on.wsj.com/2jvbrkZ
- British American Tobacco agreed to take full
control of Reynolds in a $49.4 billion deal that marks
renewed interest among international players in the U.S. tobacco
market. on.wsj.com/2jv7L2T
- Allergan PLC will pay $15 million in fines and
admit to disclosure violations during a hostile takeover bid
from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, the
Securities and Exchange Commission said Tuesday. on.wsj.com/2jvaiKj
- Deutsche Bank completed a $7.2 billion deal to
resolve U.S. claims that it misled investors on mortgage
securities it sold before the 2008 financial crisis, authorities
said. on.wsj.com/2jvceCF
- Prime Minister Theresa May said the U.K. intends to leave
the EU's single market, outlining a plan for a clear break from
the bloc and answering the biggest open question about her
vision for Britain's future. on.wsj.com/2juYSpM
