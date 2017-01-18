Jan 18 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President Barack Obama shortened Chelsea Manning's 35-year prison sentence Tuesday, setting a May release for the former Army intelligence analyst convicted of leaking government secrets. on.wsj.com/2jvewBH

- As Donald Trump prepares to take the oath of office, a growing share of Americans disapprove of how he has handled his transition to the White House, a new Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll finds. on.wsj.com/2jv969N

- The Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday sued Qualcomm Inc alleging the semiconductor company engaged in unlawful tactics to maintain a monopoly on a type of chip used in cellphones. on.wsj.com/2jvgIsP

- Theranos failed a second major U.S. regulatory inspection of its laboratory facilities, people familiar with the situation said, a setback the Silicon Valley blood-testing firm hasn't disclosed to investors or patients. on.wsj.com/2jvbrkZ

- British American Tobacco agreed to take full control of Reynolds in a $49.4 billion deal that marks renewed interest among international players in the U.S. tobacco market. on.wsj.com/2jv7L2T

- Allergan PLC will pay $15 million in fines and admit to disclosure violations during a hostile takeover bid from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Tuesday. on.wsj.com/2jvaiKj

- Deutsche Bank completed a $7.2 billion deal to resolve U.S. claims that it misled investors on mortgage securities it sold before the 2008 financial crisis, authorities said. on.wsj.com/2jvceCF

- Prime Minister Theresa May said the U.K. intends to leave the EU's single market, outlining a plan for a clear break from the bloc and answering the biggest open question about her vision for Britain's future. on.wsj.com/2juYSpM

