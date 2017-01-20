Cisco to buy AppDynamics for about $3.7 bln
Jan 24 Cisco said on Tuesday it intends to acquire AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion in cash and assumed equity awards.
Jan 20 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, the drug lord who staged two spectacular escapes from maximum-security prisons in Mexico, has arrived in New York to face trial, U.S. officials said Thursday. on.wsj.com/2jeuWLl
- A $1 billion financing deal with Chinese firms Shanghai Film Group Corp and Huahua Media promises Viacom Inc's struggling Paramount Pictures some much-needed funds and a foothold in the world's second-largest box-office market. on.wsj.com/2jeBNV7
- A Chinese consortium led by China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co reached a deal to buy International Data Group Inc, the data and marketing company that also runs venture-capital firm IDG Ventures. on.wsj.com/2jevNMa
- China's flagship state-owned chip maker Tsinghua Unigroup said it plans to build a $30 billion memory-chip factory in Nanjing, its latest investment as China moves to diminish its dependence on U.S. chip manufacturers. on.wsj.com/2jeE7LL
- U.S. regulators closed a probe of a fatal crash involving a Tesla Motors Inc car driving itself, concluding the Silicon Valley auto maker's semi-automated technology didn't contain a safety defect. on.wsj.com/2jeEpSQ
- JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon will receive $28 million in total compensation for 2016, up 3.7 percent - or $1 million - from 2015, according to a Thursday securities filing. on.wsj.com/2jezEsp
- South Korea's Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd said it will buy a fifth of the company that runs the biggest container terminal at Long Beach, Calif., the U.S.'s second-largest port. on.wsj.com/2jeCGNr
- Uber Technologies Inc agreed Thursday to pay $20 million to resolve Federal Trade Commission allegations that it misled drivers about potential earnings and vehicle financing. on.wsj.com/2jev9Oy (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)
Jan 24 Cisco said on Tuesday it intends to acquire AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion in cash and assumed equity awards.
* Cisco announces intent to acquire application performance monitoring leader AppDynamics
Jan 24 Private equity firm Court Square Capital Partners is nearing a deal to buy U.S. business marketing firm Infogroup Inc for roughly $600 million, including debt, according to people familiar with the matter.