Jan 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President Donald Trump started his first full workday at the White House focused on the economy, trade and jobs, withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) agreement and promising to tax firms that move operations overseas. on.wsj.com/2klQzOb

- A federal judge Monday blocked the proposed merger of health insurers Aetna and Humana on antitrust grounds, a potentially fatal legal blow to the $34 billion deal. on.wsj.com/2klXsis

- The Senate confirmed Representative Mike Pompeo of Kansas as director of the Central Intelligence Agency, putting a Republican lawmaker in charge of the nation's top spy agency. on.wsj.com/2km04wI

- A government watchdog group filed a lawsuit alleging President Trump is violating the U.S. Constitution by maintaining ownership of businesses that accept payments from foreign governments. on.wsj.com/2km3yzq

- Yahoo, subject of two huge data breaches that have cast a shadow over its deal with Verizon Communications., pushed back its expected closing date for the transaction, citing "work required to meet closing conditions." on.wsj.com/2km3Ar2

- The lending arm of Ford Motor Co has tapped a San Francisco startup to make it easier for its customers to buy and finance a car without going into a showroom. on.wsj.com/2km2c7R

- Sprint Corp will buy one-third of Tidal, the streaming-music service run by rap mogul Jay Z, the latest content deal secured by a network provider. on.wsj.com/2klTrue

- The Syrian regime and the rebel opposition ended the first day of peace talks on Monday without reaching agreement on how to monitor a shaky cease-fire, but the sides continued trying to hammer out details of a potential deal. on.wsj.com/2klUZV7

(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)