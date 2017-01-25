Jan 25 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- President Donald Trump is set to announce plans to
expedite construction of his promised wall along the Mexican
border, and was preparing orders banning entry to the U.S. of
people from countries deemed risky and suspending the U.S.
refugee program. on.wsj.com/2jokbZp
- President Donald Trump has culled the candidates to fill a
vacancy on the Supreme Court to a handful of federal appellate
judges admired in conservative circles. on.wsj.com/2joaB8R
- Goldman Sachs Group Inc fully vested the holdings
of Gary Cohn, sending its former president to the Trump White
House with more than $100 million of stock and cash that would
otherwise have been locked up for years. on.wsj.com/2joaAlz
- Verizon's fourth-quarter earnings report Tuesday
showed that wireless isn't cutting it either as competition from
T-Mobile US and Sprint continues to take its toll. on.wsj.com/2joehr7
- Fannie Mae is backing debt from Blackstone Group LP's
investment in single-family homes, offering an important
endorsement to Wall Street's expanding business of owning and
renting houses. on.wsj.com/2jol97R
- PepsiCo plans to use this year's Super Bowl to go
on the offensive in the beverage industry's intensifying water
war. on.wsj.com/2jobqys
- California Governor Jerry Brown on Tuesday swore to
protect the state's liberal policies, underscoring the state's
position as a likely adversary to President Donald Trump's
administration. on.wsj.com/2jofleR
- Lockheed Martin Corp. said it expects the next
batch of F-35 combat jets to be priced at less than $100 million
each, a target that is in line with existing Pentagon plans. on.wsj.com/2jo8WjG
- Alphabet's search giant is facing heightened
scrutiny in Europe and the U.S. of a change in policy it made to
build more-robust user profiles and target ads better. on.wsj.com/2jo9q9o
- Britain's Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled Prime Minister
Theresa May must seek approval from Parliament before formally
triggering the country' withdrawal from the European Union,
potentially complicating her path out of the bloc. on.wsj.com/2jofzmd
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)