Jan 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- President Donald Trump is set to announce plans to expedite construction of his promised wall along the Mexican border, and was preparing orders banning entry to the U.S. of people from countries deemed risky and suspending the U.S. refugee program. on.wsj.com/2jokbZp

- President Donald Trump has culled the candidates to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court to a handful of federal appellate judges admired in conservative circles. on.wsj.com/2joaB8R

- Goldman Sachs Group Inc fully vested the holdings of Gary Cohn, sending its former president to the Trump White House with more than $100 million of stock and cash that would otherwise have been locked up for years. on.wsj.com/2joaAlz

- Verizon's fourth-quarter earnings report Tuesday showed that wireless isn't cutting it either as competition from T-Mobile US and Sprint continues to take its toll. on.wsj.com/2joehr7

- Fannie Mae is backing debt from Blackstone Group LP's investment in single-family homes, offering an important endorsement to Wall Street's expanding business of owning and renting houses. on.wsj.com/2jol97R

- PepsiCo plans to use this year's Super Bowl to go on the offensive in the beverage industry's intensifying water war. on.wsj.com/2jobqys

- California Governor Jerry Brown on Tuesday swore to protect the state's liberal policies, underscoring the state's position as a likely adversary to President Donald Trump's administration. on.wsj.com/2jofleR

- Lockheed Martin Corp. said it expects the next batch of F-35 combat jets to be priced at less than $100 million each, a target that is in line with existing Pentagon plans. on.wsj.com/2jo8WjG

- Alphabet's search giant is facing heightened scrutiny in Europe and the U.S. of a change in policy it made to build more-robust user profiles and target ads better. on.wsj.com/2jo9q9o

- Britain's Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled Prime Minister Theresa May must seek approval from Parliament before formally triggering the country' withdrawal from the European Union, potentially complicating her path out of the bloc. on.wsj.com/2jofzmd

(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)