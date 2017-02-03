Feb 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Trump administration is set to impose fresh sanctions on dozens of Iranian entities for their alleged role in missile development and terrorism, in a move likely to escalate U.S. tensions with Tehran, according to people close to the deliberations. on.wsj.com/2knPJxg

- President Donald Trump's administration said on Thursday night that the growth of Israeli settlements "may not be helpful" in achieving a goal of peace in the Middle East, an abrupt shift that signals a potentially tougher stance with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. on.wsj.com/2knPNxc

- Snap Inc lifted the veil on its highly anticipated initial public offering, revealing a business that is growing at a torrid clip but that also faces challenges keeping users engaged, attracting new ones - and justifying a valuation that could reach $25 billion. on.wsj.com/2knQRBi

- President Donald Trump vowed on Thursday to repeal a ban on churches engaging in political campaigning, while his administration also was exploring other steps to expand religious rights, including increased protection for individuals, organizations and employers acting on their faith. on.wsj.com/2knTfrx

- Uber Technologies Inc chief executive Travis Kalanick said he is stepping down from President Donald Trump's economic advisory council, saying that his participation has been misunderstood as an endorsement of the new administration's policies. on.wsj.com/2knJwkU

- Amazon.com Inc on Thursday said fourth-quarter profit jumped 55 percent to $749 million, topping the company's own guidance. on.wsj.com/2knK0b5

- A dispute over creative control led Ralph Lauren Corp Chief Executive Stefan Larsson to leave the struggling luxury fashion brand after less than two years at the helm. on.wsj.com/2knKo9b (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)