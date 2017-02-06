Feb 6 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- A federal appeals court is set to rule on President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration in a decision that may have more influence-and last longer-than usual because of the longstanding vacant seat on the U.S. Supreme Court. on.wsj.com/2jT9vij

- Trump administration is looking at ways to break Russia's alliance with Iran in a bid to end the Syrian conflict and bolster the fight against Islamic State. on.wsj.com/2jT1IBr

- President Donald Trump on Friday signed a memorandum ordering a review of the Dodd-Frank Act, the post financial-crisis regulatory overhaul that has guided regulators such as the Federal Reserve. on.wsj.com/2jSY36r

- The Roman Catholic Church in the Philippines slammed President Rodrigo Duterte's bloody war on drugs in a sermon read out during Sunday's services, marking its strongest opposition yet to a flagship policy that has led to the deaths of more than 7,000 people in the last seven months. on.wsj.com/2jT2Ogr

- Shortly after taking the helm three years ago, General Motors Co. Chief Executive Mary Barra flew to the auto make's money-losing Opel unit in Germany to tell employees they were a "vital part" of the company and profits would come by "the middle of the decade". on.wsj.com/2jT2Sgb

- Secretary General António Guterres urged the U.S. not to scale back its support for the United Nations, saying that any move to defund or disengage from the world body would pave the way for other nations to fill in the void. on.wsj.com/2jT08zj

