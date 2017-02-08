PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - June 16
June 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly told Congress the Trump administration should have taken more time to inform the legislative branch before implementing its order. on.wsj.com/2kLH5eL
- Meredith Corp and an investor group led by Edgar Bronfman Jr have advanced in their pursuit of Time Inc as the publisher explores a possible sale. on.wsj.com/2kLHrCb
- U.S. farm incomes will drop 8.7 percent in 2017, a fourth consecutive year of declines amid a deep slump in prices for many crops. on.wsj.com/2kLM27f
- A week into its fight to shake up Arconic's boardroom, Elliott Management Corp says the aerospace and automotive parts maker has a little less room to improve than it previously estimated. on.wsj.com/2kLuFn0
- Deutsche Bank's corporate and investment-banking chief, Jeffrey Urwin, is in discussions to leave the role, and the lender has been in talks to move its finance chief, Marcus Schenck, to oversee the business. on.wsj.com/2kLGhXm
- Boutique investment bank Moelis & Co won a coveted spot advising oil colossus Saudi Aramco on its planned initial public offering, according to people familiar with the deal. on.wsj.com/2kLI92f
- The International Monetary Fund warned on Tuesday that Greece once again risks a eurozone exit amid stalled bailout talks, sending the clearest signal yet the emergency lender isn't likely to soon rejoin Europe's failed efforts to fix the debt-weary nation. on.wsj.com/2kLGdqC
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)
June 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
STOCKHOLM/LONDON, June 15 Music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the Swedish company said in its annual financial statement ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.
* Long Island Iced Tea Corp. Announces public offering of common stock