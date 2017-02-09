Feb 9 The following are the top stories in the
- The Senate confirmed Senator Jeff Sessions as attorney
general largely along party lines Wednesday evening, ushering in
a dramatic shift in the Justice Department's approach to issues
ranging from relations with local police to immigration
enforcement to voter fraud. on.wsj.com/2kQN3Ls
- A federal judge, in a Wednesday evening decision, blocked
health insurer Anthem Inc from acquiring rival Cigna
Corp, the second court ruling in recent weeks to deal a
decisive rebuke to efforts to reshape the industry through
megamergers. on.wsj.com/2kR1TkZ
- U.S. companies refinanced $100 billion of loans in
January, the largest monthly total in at least a decade, as
expectations for interest-rate increases fuel the biggest
corporate-refinancing boom in years. on.wsj.com/2kR213X
- A public shaming by Donald Trump last year hasn't deterred
Rexnord from moving jobs to Mexico. And it isn't alone
in making such a shift. on.wsj.com/2kQKDg0
- Viacom, long the poster child of the supersize
cable TV bundle, is planning to narrow its strategic focus to
six key channel brands as it seeks to reset its frayed
relationships with distribution partners. on.wsj.com/2kQVEOc
- Whole Foods said it would close nine of its stores
and lowered its financial projections for the year, moves made
as the natural-foods company struggles with increased
competition and slowing sales growth. on.wsj.com/2kQUClc
- Hollywood will soon have its first chance in five years to
change the terms of doing business in China, a politically
fraught opportunity for studios to reap billions more from their
most important foreign market. on.wsj.com/2kQNp4S
- President Donald Trump and Intel Corp Chief
Executive Brian Krzanich announced plans for a $7 billion
investment in a major manufacturing facility in Arizona. on.wsj.com/2kQMj9e
- Theranos's lab in Arizona failed to ensure some patients
who got potentially inaccurate diabetes test results were
notified, according to a federal inspection report. on.wsj.com/2kQVQgs
- Wells Fargo's board is likely to eliminate annual
bonuses for 2016 for some top executives following the bank's
sales-practices scandal. on.wsj.com/2kR4YBB
