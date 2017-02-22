Feb 22 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The same day Bristol-Myers Squibb Co shook up its
board to satisfy one activist investor, the drugmaker was faced
with another: Carl Icahn, whose interest is fueling speculation
the company could soon be put on the auction block. on.wsj.com/2m6vurB
- The Trump administration on Tuesday implemented sweeping
changes to the way immigration policy is enforced, making clear
that millions of people living illegally in the U.S. are now
subject to deportation and pushing authorities to fast-track the
removal of many of them. on.wsj.com/2m6xCQr
- President Trump said the bomb threats against Jewish
community centers were "a very sad reminder of the work that
still must be done to root out hate," following mounting calls
for him to address the threats. on.wsj.com/2m6xEYz
- White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Tuesday that
if President Donald Trump's newly appointed national security
adviser wanted to remove chief strategist Steve Bannon from the
National Security Council's principals committee, the president
would "take that under serious consideration." on.wsj.com/2m6teke
- Verizon revised terms to buy Yahoo's
internet business, shaving $350 million off the $4.83 billion
price and setting a plan to share future costs arising from past
data breaches. on.wsj.com/2m6AigP
- A week before President Trump took office, the EPA decided
to keep targets that called for auto makers to sell vehicles
averaging 54.5 miles a gallon, or roughly 40 mpg in real-world
driving, by 2025. The decision capped a review that wasn't
expected to be completed until April 2018. on.wsj.com/2m6JwKb
- Canadian meat company Maple Leaf Foods said it
was acquiring Lightlife Foods, a company specializing in
vegetarian sausages and burgers, for $140 million. on.wsj.com/2m6Ablr
- Wells Fargo & Co. said Tuesday it had fired four
executives in its embattled retail-banking operation, the first
terminations of senior managers since a sales-practices scandal
erupted last fall. on.wsj.com/2m6BsJ7
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)