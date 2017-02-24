Feb 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Top Trump administration officials tried to soften the message on expanded U.S. immigration-enforcement efforts during talks in Mexico City, but Mexican officials signaled little progress in bridging differences. on.wsj.com/2mr9zro

- The chemical substance used to kill Kim Jong Nam was a banned nerve agent called VX, Malaysia police said, raising the political stakes in a case that has already frayed diplomatic ties between Malaysia and North Korea. on.wsj.com/2mrcYGM

- President Xi Jinping is shaking up his economic team ahead of a major power shuffle as China battles rising financial risks at home and friction with its trading partners. on.wsj.com/2mr56oz

- Google parent Alphabet's heated rivalry with Uber over self-driving cars has spilled into the courthouse, after the internet giant sued the ride-hailing company for allegedly stealing trade secrets to jump-start its own autonomous vehicle program. on.wsj.com/2mrcb8C

- James Quincey, Coca-Cola current chief operating officer, who will take over as chief executive in May, said the company must speed up the development of products beyond soda. on.wsj.com/2mrsySI

- Time Warner Inc. agreed to sell its Atlanta television station to Meredith Corp. for $70 million, removing a significant factor that could have prompted the Federal Communications Commission to review Time Warner's $85 billion sale to AT&T Inc. on.wsj.com/2mruxq5 (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)