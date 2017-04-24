April 24 The following are the top stories in
- Becton Dickinson and Co said Sunday that it would
acquire C R Bard Inc for $24 billion, the latest merger
of medical-supplies manufacturers. on.wsj.com/2pVpNyl
- State investment funds in Abu Dhabi and Malaysia struck an
agreement to avoid potentially embarrassing arbitration
proceedings related to billions of dollars that were allegedly
misappropriated by a conspiracy of former executives and
advisers to both funds, according to people with direct
knowledge of the deal.
- North Korea has arrested a U.S. citizen in Pyongyang,
people familiar with the matter said, adding another potential
flashpoint with the U.S. at a time of increasingly heated
rhetoric.
- The battle over Wells Fargo & Co board is going
down to the last possible moment, with uncertainty hanging over
the re-election prospects of several directors at Tuesday's
annual shareholder meeting, according to people familiar with
the matter.
