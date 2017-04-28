BRIEF-Xerox says Fujifilm releases redacted Japanese language version of independent investigation committee's report
* Xerox Corp - on June 12,Fujifilm released redacted japanese language version of independent investigation committee’s report
April 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Starbucks Corp missed sales expectations again in its home market and globally in its fiscal second quarter, with sales up 3 percent in both regions. on.wsj.com/2oRzt9s
- Google parent Alphabet Inc on Thursday posted a sharp increase in first-quarter revenue, continuing a trend of rapid growth seemingly unscathed by boycotts from some of its major advertisers. on.wsj.com/2oRjTL6
- Activist investor Third Point LLC is pressuring Honeywell International Inc to spin off its aerospace division, seeking to break off the conglomerate's biggest business just a few weeks after Honeywell switched leaders. on.wsj.com/2oRMyiR
- United Airlines has reached a settlement with David Dao, the Kentucky physician forcibly pulled off an April 9 flight from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, in the latest step by the carrier to put the crisis behind it. on.wsj.com/2oCGDlH
- Amazon.com Inc posted a 41 percent rise in first-quarter profit, even as the company is spending heavily on everything from international expansion to video content. on.wsj.com/2oCM2JF (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)
* Says notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.000pct per year and will mature on June 20, 2027 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rsfDae) Further company coverage:
* Mallinckrodt enrolls first patient in Phase 2B trial of H.P. Acthar® gel (repository corticotropin injection) for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: