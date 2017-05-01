May 1 The following are the top stories in the
- President Donald Trump left open the possibility of
military action against North Korea, adding that he wouldn’t be
happy if Pyongyang conducts another missile test. on.wsj.com/2pwGL3B
- U.S. President Donald Trump invited President Rodrigo
Duterte of the Philippines to the White House during a telephone
call over the weekend, laying the groundwork for a first meeting
after the maverick Filipino leader last year declared his
"separation" from the U.S., a longstanding ally.
- China’s sharp rise in air travel is compounding chronic
flight delays here, making flying an ordeal for increasing
numbers of airline passengers and threatening to choke growth in
the country's booming aviation sector.
- The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial
Telecommunication has left banks largely responsible for their
own cyberdefense. In the past year, a spate of cyberattacks has
penetrated banks along Swift’s less-defended perimeter, shaking
confidence in the network used by banks for cross-border
transactions.
- Nintendo Co said it used aircraft to ship its new
Switch videogame machine in its first month on the market, an
unusual and costly logistics measure responding to unexpectedly
high demand.
