May 2 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- The sexual harassment scandal that has engulfed Fox News
for nearly a year claimed another casualty with the resignation
of Bill Shine, the network's co-president and one of its
longest-serving executives. on.wsj.com/2oS5mTv
- Theranos Inc settled a lawsuit alleging the company and
its founder, Elizabeth Holmes, defrauded a San Francisco hedge
fund into making a $96.1 million investment through "a series of
lies," the company said Monday. on.wsj.com/2oS1d1Q
- Home-sharing sites Airbnb Inc and Expedia Inc's
HomeAway have reached a settlement with San Francisco that makes
it easier for rental hosts to register with the city and helps
the companies avoid costly fines. on.wsj.com/2oSisA3
- IAC plans to buy Angie's List Inc combining the
consumer-review site with IAC/InterActiveCorp's
HomeAdvisor and forming a new, publicly traded company for a
deak valued at more than $500 million. on.wsj.com/2oSqHvY
- Drug company Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
said it has made $220 million in unscheduled debt
payments, its latest effort to chip away at the multibillions of
dollars its owes. on.wsj.com/2oSjfkv
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)