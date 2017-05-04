May 4 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The National Football League has struck a deal with Verizon Communications Inc to stream one regular-season game in the coming season, in a bet that distributing the matchup free for consumers over the internet will lure more users and advertising dollars to its platforms. on.wsj.com/2pzYQzt

- Facebook Inc continues to sweep digital advertising, alongside rival Google, despite unrest among marketers about how their advertising is handled. Facebook on Wednesday said first-quarter profit surged 76 percent to $3.06 billion. on.wsj.com/2pzGqPk

- With just weeks left for Tesla Inc to meet his tight production deadline for its first mass-market vehicle, Chief Executive Elon Musk sounded confident the goal will be met. on.wsj.com/2pzZm03

- Apple Inc plans to create a $1 billion fund to invest in U.S. companies that do advanced manufacturing, Chief Executive Tim Cook said on Wednesday. on.wsj.com/2pA3dKH

(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)