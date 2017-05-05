May 5 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Federal prosecutors have begun a criminal investigation into Uber Technologies Inc's use of software as part of a company program known as "Greyball" that helped drivers avoid local regulators, according to a person familiar with the investigation. on.wsj.com/2pfbSiV

- Federal authorities have interviewed current and former Fox News employees and on-air talent in a widening inquiry into the nature of sexual-harassment settlements and alleged intimidation tactics at the network. on.wsj.com/2peYvzD

- Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC doesn't expect to take a hit from the investigation into the company's audits, according to finance chief Stephen Daintith. on.wsj.com/2pfgbe9

- Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold about a third of its shares in International Business Machines Corp this year, Berkshire Chairman Warren Buffett told CNBC. on.wsj.com/2pfaop1

(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)