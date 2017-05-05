May 5 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Federal prosecutors have begun a criminal investigation
into Uber Technologies Inc's use of software as part
of a company program known as "Greyball" that helped drivers
avoid local regulators, according to a person familiar with the
investigation. on.wsj.com/2pfbSiV
- Federal authorities have interviewed current and former
Fox News employees and on-air talent in a widening inquiry into
the nature of sexual-harassment settlements and alleged
intimidation tactics at the network. on.wsj.com/2peYvzD
- Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC doesn't expect to take a
hit from the investigation into the company's audits, according
to finance chief Stephen Daintith. on.wsj.com/2pfgbe9
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold about a third of its
shares in International Business Machines Corp this
year, Berkshire Chairman Warren Buffett told CNBC. on.wsj.com/2pfaop1
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru)