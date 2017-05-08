May 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Emmanuel Macron was elected president of France Sunday in a victory for a political newcomer who campaigned on promises to reform France's heavily regulated economy and fight a tide of nationalism sweeping the European Union. (on.wsj.com/2ppIOFu)

- TV station giant Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc is close to a deal to acquire Tribune Media Co for close to $4 billion, a person familiar with the matter said. (on.wsj.com/2ppIvKQ)

- New York property developer Kushner Cos, owned by the family of Trump administration senior adviser Jared Kushner, launched a weekend marketing campaign for a New Jersey development, targeting major Chinese cities for wealthy individuals to invest a combined $150 million for the chance to secure U.S. immigration rights. (on.wsj.com/2ppGzSF)

- Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc are striking a wireless partnership, people familiar with the matter said, as the cable giants look to get a piece of the cutthroat business. (on.wsj.com/2pps7Ku)

- President Donald Trump is preparing to turn to the nomination of a slate of conservatives for judgeships to the lower federal courts. Trump as soon as Monday will announce a batch of picks for 10 judicial posts, including five nominees for the powerful federal appeals courts, according to a person familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2ppE038

- Eighty-two of the nearly 300 Chibok schoolgirls seized three years ago by Boko Haram were freed on Sunday in exchange for detained members of the militant group, the biggest breakthrough in the effort to recover the insurgency's most-famous captives. on.wsj.com/2ppzmSx (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)