- Emmanuel Macron was elected president of France Sunday in
a victory for a political newcomer who campaigned on promises to
reform France's heavily regulated economy and fight a tide of
nationalism sweeping the European Union. (on.wsj.com/2ppIOFu)
- TV station giant Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc is
close to a deal to acquire Tribune Media Co for close
to $4 billion, a person familiar with the matter said. (on.wsj.com/2ppIvKQ)
- New York property developer Kushner Cos, owned by the
family of Trump administration senior adviser Jared Kushner,
launched a weekend marketing campaign for a New Jersey
development, targeting major Chinese cities for wealthy
individuals to invest a combined $150 million for the chance to
secure U.S. immigration rights. (on.wsj.com/2ppGzSF)
- Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc
are striking a wireless partnership, people familiar
with the matter said, as the cable giants look to get a piece of
the cutthroat business. (on.wsj.com/2pps7Ku)
- President Donald Trump is preparing to turn to the
nomination of a slate of conservatives for judgeships to the
lower federal courts. Trump as soon as Monday will announce a
batch of picks for 10 judicial posts, including five nominees
for the powerful federal appeals courts, according to a person
familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2ppE038
- Eighty-two of the nearly 300 Chibok schoolgirls seized
three years ago by Boko Haram were freed on Sunday in exchange
for detained members of the militant group, the biggest
breakthrough in the effort to recover the insurgency's
most-famous captives. on.wsj.com/2ppzmSx
