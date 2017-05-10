May 10 The following are the top stories in the
- President Donald Trump unexpectedly fired FBI Director
James Comey, citing his handling of the investigation into
Hillary Clinton's email server. on.wsj.com/2q0YqCi
- Trump approved plans to directly arm Kurdish fighters
battling Islamic State in Syria, U.S. officials said Tuesday,
paving the way for an offensive against the extremist group's de
facto capital but angering Turkish allies who view the Kurdish
fighters as terrorists. on.wsj.com/2q10hHr
- Ford Motor Co's directors are pressing Chief
Executive Mark Fields to sharpen his strategy as the company
races to catch up on electric cars, reverse its shrinking market
share in the U.S. and buoy its languishing stock price,
according to people familiar with the situation. on.wsj.com/2q0TvRP
- U.S. authorities have asked Wal-Mart Stores Inc to
pay $300 million to settle a five-year investigation into
foreign bribery, according to a person familiar with the talks,
a penalty far less than what the Obama administration had
sought. on.wsj.com/2q0S6un
- The U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted 57-42, mostly along party
lines, to confirm Scott Gottlieb as the new commissioner of the
Food and Drug Administration. on.wsj.com/2q0SpFA
- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau signaled it aims
to play a larger role in overseeing the market for
small-business lending, launching an inquiry into whether small
companies have enough access to credit. on.wsj.com/2q0Sf0S
